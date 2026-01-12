No. 20 Louisville hosts No. 23 Virginia following De Ridder’s 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia faces No. 20 Louisville after Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points in Virginia’s 70-55 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinals have gone 9-1 in home games. Louisville averages 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC with 17.6 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.1.

Louisville averages 88.3 points, 21.5 more per game than the 66.8 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

