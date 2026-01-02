No. 20 Illinois takes road win streak into matchup with Penn State

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois hits the road against Penn State aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Penn State averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Penn State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Illinois averages 13.9 more points per game (88.2) than Penn State gives up to opponents (74.3).

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

Keaton Wagler is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

