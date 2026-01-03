No. 20 Illinois takes road win streak into matchup with Penn State

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois visits Penn State aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Nittany Lions are 7-1 in home games. Penn State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Penn State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Illinois has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Mirkovic is averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Keaton Wagler is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.