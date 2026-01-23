No. 2 UConn takes home win streak into matchup with Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (15-4, 6-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (15-4, 6-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn hosts Villanova trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 9-1 in home games. UConn scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

UConn makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

