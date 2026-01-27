No. 2 UConn improves to 10-0 in Big East after topping Providence behind Reed’s late flurry

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored seven of his 19 points in the final five minutes as second-ranked…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored seven of his 19 points in the final five minutes as second-ranked UConn beat Providence 87-81 on Tuesday night to become the first team to open 10-0 in Big East play in seven years.

Solo Ball had 17 points, Silas Demary Jr. added 15 points and six assists, and Eric Reibe had 14 points and eight rebounds for UConn. The Huskies opened a season 20-1 for the sixth time, but the first since 1998-99. Villanova in 2018-19 was the last team to start 10-0 in the Big East.

Malachi Smith, 1 for 8 from 3-point range in his previous 13 games, made his first four and had 12 points and seven assists as the Huskies won their 16th straight game.

Jamier Jones had 20 points and Jaylin Sellers added 18 for Providence (9-12, 2-8).

Providence trailed by 10 points in the first half but cut it to 67-66 before a runner by Alex Karaban and a 3-pointer by Ball made it a six-point UConn lead. With Providence trailing by three, Reed scored UConn’s next five points.

UConn led 41-37 at halftime.

UConn played without freshman guard Braylon Mullins, who suffered a concussion in the win over Villanova. Providence’s leading scorer, Jason Edwards, missed his fifth consecutive game with a foot injury.

Up next

Providence plays at Villanova on Friday.

UConn plays at Creighton on Saturday.

