No. 2 Texas takes on Auburn, aims for 18th straight win

Auburn Tigers (11-5, 0-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (17-0, 3-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas looks to keep its 17-game win streak going when the Longhorns take on Auburn.

The Longhorns have gone 11-0 in home games. Texas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-2 in SEC play. Auburn scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Texas’ average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lee averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Madison Booker is shooting 53.2% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

A’riel Jackson is averaging 7.1 points for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 90.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 13.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

