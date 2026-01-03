No. 2 Texas hosts No. 15 Ole Miss following McMahon’s 24-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-0, 2-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-0, 2-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ole Miss faces No. 2 Texas after Cotie McMahon scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 79-62 win over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Longhorns are 10-0 in home games. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.1.

The Rebels are 1-0 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 26.9 more points per game (79.5) than Texas allows (52.6).

The Longhorns and Rebels match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 9.1 points, 7.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games.

Christeen Iwuala is averaging 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Rebels. McMahon is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 90.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 13.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.