No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks host No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns (18-1, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (17-1, 4-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (18-1, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (17-1, 4-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas plays No. 2 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 at home. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 4.2.

The Longhorns have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Texas is third in the SEC allowing 53.2 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

South Carolina averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Texas allows. Texas scores 36.9 more points per game (90.5) than South Carolina gives up (53.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Gamecocks. Okot is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 89.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 90.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 13.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.