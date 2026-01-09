No. 2 Michigan hosts Wisconsin after Boyd’s 20-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces No. 2 Michigan after Nicholas Boyd scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 80-72 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines are 7-0 in home games. Michigan leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 41.4 boards. Aday Mara leads the Wolverines with 8.0 rebounds.

The Badgers have gone 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 82.5 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Michigan makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Wisconsin averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Badgers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.9 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

John Blackwell is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 17.4 points. Boyd is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 97.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

