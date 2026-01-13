No. 2 Iowa State visits Kansas after Peterson’s 23-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts No. 2 Iowa State after Darryn Peterson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 86-75 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 on their home court. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Cyclones are 3-0 in conference play. Iowa State has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 19.9 more points per game (88.0) than Kansas allows to opponents (68.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 55.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 17.6 points. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 86.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

