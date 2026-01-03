No. 19 Tennessee visits Thomas and No. 18 Arkansas

Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -2.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas hosts No. 19 Tennessee after Meleek Thomas scored 28 points in Arkansas’ 103-74 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-0 at home. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers are 0-1 in road games. Tennessee scores 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Arkansas scores 90.5 points, 26.8 more per game than the 63.7 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

