No. 19 Princeton women pull away in 4th quarter to beat Cornell 72-61

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Skye Belker and Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points apiece, and No. 19 Princeton pulled away in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Skye Belker and Olivia Hutcherson scored 20 points apiece, and No. 19 Princeton pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Cornell 72-61 on Saturday.

Princeton opened the final quarter on a 10-2 surge for a 58-48 advantage with 7:17 remaining. Ashley Chea’s 3-pointer later stretched the Tigers’ advantage to 65-53 with 4:44 to play. Belker made a 3-pointer and scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and Hutcherson chipped in with two layups.

Chea finished with 11 points for Princeton (18-2, 6-1 Ivy League), which rebounded from a 73-67 loss to Columbia on Friday that ended the Tigers’ 15-game win streak.

Rachel Kaus scored 20 points, and Emily Pape added 14 for Cornell (8-12, 3-4). Clarke Jackson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Princeton shot 51% (29 of 57) overall and hit 43% (9 of 21) from 3-point range, while Cornell shot 52% (25 of 48) and 44% (7 of 16) from distance, but the Tigers scored 19 points off 13 Big Red turnovers. Princeton had just five turnovers.

Up next

Cornell: hosts Columbia on Saturday.

Princeton: at home against Pennsylvania on Friday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.