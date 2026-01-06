No. 19 Iowa visits Tyson and Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 19 Iowa after Cade Tyson scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 84-78 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers are 8-0 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawkeyes are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 17.1 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 5.2.

Minnesota makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Iowa averages 15.0 more points per game (80.7) than Minnesota allows (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Asuma is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Golden Gophers. Tyson is averaging 21.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

