No. 18 Vanderbilt survives Ole Miss 71-68 in game moved because of storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 24 points and No. 18 Vanderbilt survived a late scare to beat Mississippi 71-68 on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Oxford, Mississippi, but due to severe winter weather this week, the university has closed its campus until Feb. 8. Ole Miss and Vanderbilt switched home games, with the Commodores now traveling to Oxford on March 4.

Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3 Southeastern) was still without its second-leading scorer, Duke Miles, but once again got a massive lift by Tanner, who is averaging 17.5 points a game this season.

AK Okereke broke into double figures with 17 points, making 11 of 13 free throws.

Malik Dia and AJ Storr each had 16 points for Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5).

The Rebels were able to pull within three points in the final seconds and outscored the Commodores 45-40 in the second half.

Up next

Ole Miss: At Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Oklahoma on Feb. 7.

