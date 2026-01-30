No. 18 Vanderbilt hosts Ole Miss following Storr’s 20-point performance

Ole Miss Rebels (11-9, 3-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-9, 3-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays No. 18 Vanderbilt after AJ Storr scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 72-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 10-1 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 15-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 3-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 74.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.1 Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 15.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

