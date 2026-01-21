No. 18 Ole Miss visits Missouri after Slaughter’s 29-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (16-4, 3-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-8, 1-5 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (16-4, 3-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-8, 1-5 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 18 Ole Miss after Grace Slaughter scored 29 points in Missouri’s 89-71 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 8-4 in home games. Missouri is sixth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Dowell averaging 5.6.

The Rebels are 3-2 in SEC play. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christeen Iwuala averaging 3.5.

Missouri averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss scores 6.0 more points per game (78.1) than Missouri gives up to opponents (72.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

