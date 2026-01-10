No. 18 Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State following Richardson’s 22-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 18 Ole Miss after Kharyssa Richardson scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 90-80 loss to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Rebels are 9-0 on their home court. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Christeen Iwuala leads the Rebels with 8.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 10.2.

Ole Miss scores 78.3 points, 20.0 more per game than the 58.3 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 25.9 more points per game (80.2) than Ole Miss allows (54.3).

The Rebels and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Nwaedozi is scoring 13.0 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Madison Francis is averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

