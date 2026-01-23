No. 18 Clemson visits Georgia Tech after Reeves’ 21-point outing

Clemson Tigers (16-4, 6-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-4 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (16-4, 6-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces No. 18 Clemson after Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 78-74 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-3 in home games. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 6-1 in ACC play. Clemson scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Clemson averages 77.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.1 Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Reeves is averaging 18.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.