No. 18 Clemson gets hot from long range, beats Georgia Tech 77-63

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Wahlin and Nick Davidson scored 13 points apiece and No. 18 Clemson got hot from long range, bouncing back from its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss to beat Georgia Tech 77-63 on Saturday.

After making only 4 of 16 beyond the 3-point stripe in the first half, the Tigers (17-4, 7-1 ACC) went 7 of 12 over the final 20 minutes. Jestin Porter’s step-back 3 with just over a minute left sealed the victory.

Wahlin made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half after going 0 for 3 in the opening period. He also led Clemson with eight rebounds, along with a thunderous dunk after the inside game opened up.

Georgia Tech (11-9, 2-5) trailed by as many as 16 before rallying down the stretch. Kam Craft swished a 3 to close the gap to 71-63 with about 2 minutes to go, but the Yellow Jackets would get no closer.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. led Georgia Tech with 19 points. No one else scored more than 10 for the Yellow Jackets, who shot just 37% from the field.

Clemson, on the other hand, had four players in double figures. Ace Buckner and Dillon Hunter chipped in with 12 points apiece.

The Tigers were coming an overtime loss at home to NC State, but the victory over Georgia Tech should ensure another week in The Associated Press Top 25.

Clemson appeared to be pulling away in the first half, putting together a 12-0 run that gave the Tigers a 30-23 lead. The home team responded, pulling ahead 33-32 on Chas Kelly’s 3.

The Tigers got the last shot of the half and made it count. Hunter swished a contested 3 for a 35-33 edge at the break —- an omen of things to come in the second half.

Clemson: Has a week off before hosting Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

