No. 18 Baylor visits Utah following Ross’ 21-point showing

Baylor Bears (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-4, 4-1 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 18 Baylor after Reese Ross scored 21 points in Utah’s 80-73 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Utes are 7-2 in home games. Utah scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Baylor averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Utah allows.

The Utes and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Utes. Ross is averaging 13.2 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Taliah Scott is averaging 20.6 points for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

