No. 18 Baylor faces BYU on 5-game win streak

Baylor Bears (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bears take on BYU.

The Cougars are 8-1 on their home court. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Sydney Benally averaging 5.0.

The Bears are 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benally is averaging 9.1 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games.

Taliah Scott is averaging 20.3 points for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 11.2 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.