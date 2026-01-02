No. 18 Arkansas hosts Gillespie and No. 19 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays No. 18 Arkansas after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 105-54 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-0 in home games. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 90.5 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are 0-1 on the road. Tennessee is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas averages 90.5 points, 26.8 more per game than the 63.7 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 14.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.