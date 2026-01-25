No. 17 Tennessee visits No. 18 Ole Miss following McMahon’s 33-point showing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-3, 6-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-3, 6-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Ole Miss plays No. 17 Tennessee after Cotie McMahon scored 33 points in Ole Miss’ 82-61 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 10-0 at home. Ole Miss ranks seventh in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by McMahon averaging 2.7.

The Lady Volunteers are 6-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is sixth in college basketball with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.3.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Lady Volunteers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christeen Iwuala is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.4 steals for the Lady Volunteers. Mia Pauldo is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

