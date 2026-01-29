No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores square off in Birmingham, Alabama

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-1, 6-1 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-1, 6-1 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Ole Miss square off in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Rebels are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christeen Iwuala averaging 3.6.

The Commodores are 6-1 in SEC games. Vanderbilt averages 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.2 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Vanderbilt averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Commodores match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Sacha Washington is averaging 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Commodores. Mikayla Blakes is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Commodores: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

