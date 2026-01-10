No. 17 North Carolina hosts Harris and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits No. 17 North Carolina after Juke Harris scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 81-77 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-0 in home games. North Carolina has an 11-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Demon Deacons are 1-2 in ACC play. Wake Forest scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

North Carolina makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Wake Forest averages 15.7 more points per game (81.6) than North Carolina gives up to opponents (65.9).

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 10.1 points. Caleb Wilson is averaging 18.9 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harris is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Myles Colvin is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

