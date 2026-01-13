No. 17 Arkansas plays South Carolina in conference matchup

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Sharavjamts and South Carolina take on Darius Acuff Jr. and No. 17 Arkansas in SEC action Wednesday.

The Razorbacks are 9-0 on their home court. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Arkansas scores 89.4 points, 19.8 more per game than the 69.6 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 88.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

