No. 17 Alabama hosts Mitchell and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits No. 17 Alabama after Mark Mitchell scored 25 points in Missouri’s 88-87 overtime victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Crimson Tide are 6-3 in home games. Alabama is second in the SEC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 4-3 in conference games. Missouri ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Alabama scores 92.1 points, 19.1 more per game than the 73.0 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is shooting 52.0% and averaging 22.2 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 89.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

