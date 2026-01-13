No. 16 Virginia faces No. 20 Louisville following De Ridder’s 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia takes on No. 20 Louisville after Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points in Virginia’s 70-55 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinals are 9-1 on their home court. Louisville is seventh in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Conwell averaging 4.1.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC with 17.6 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.1.

Louisville scores 88.3 points, 21.5 more per game than the 66.8 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Sananda Fru is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 81.7% over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.