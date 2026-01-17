No. 16 Ole Miss takes on Georgia following McMahon’s 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-3, 1-3 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-3, 1-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ole Miss visits Georgia after Cotie McMahon scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 93-68 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 9-1 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Carnegie averaging 5.2.

The Rebels are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC with 15.4 assists per game led by Sira Thienou averaging 2.6.

Georgia scores 75.9 points, 20.8 more per game than the 55.1 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 23.4 more points per game (79.1) than Georgia allows (55.7).

The Lady Bulldogs and Rebels square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

McMahon is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.2 points for the Rebels. Debreasha Powe is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

