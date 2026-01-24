No. 16 Oklahoma visits Auburn following Chavez’s 26-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-7, 2-4 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-7, 2-4 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Oklahoma visits Auburn after Aaliyah Chavez scored 26 points in Oklahoma’s 94-82 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Auburn averages 62.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma leads college basketball with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 11.4.

Auburn averages 62.5 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 63.4 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Sooners meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points and two steals for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chavez is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

