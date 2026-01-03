No. 16 North Carolina hosts conference rival Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 2-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 2-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 16 North Carolina and Stanford meet on Sunday.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-1 at home. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Toomey averaging 2.9.

The Cardinal are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks fourth in the ACC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lara Somfai averaging 7.7.

North Carolina scores 80.0 points, 24.0 more per game than the 56.0 Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indya Nivar is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Toomey is averaging 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games.

Nunu Agara is averaging 15 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

