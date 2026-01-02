No. 16 Louisville visits Stanford following Conwell’s 26-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-3, 0-1 ACC) Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-3, 0-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Louisville visits Stanford after Ryan Conwell scored 26 points in Louisville’s 90-70 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 7-3 at home. Stanford averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks ninth in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 4.0.

Stanford averages 78.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 68.3 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Cardinals square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Conwell is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

