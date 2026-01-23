No. 16 Florida takes on conference foe Auburn

Auburn Tigers (12-7, 3-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (12-7, 3-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Thomas Haugh and No. 16 Florida host Keyshawn Hall and Auburn in SEC play.

The Gators are 9-0 on their home court. Florida is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Auburn has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn scores 13.3 more points per game (85.4) than Florida gives up (72.1).

The Gators and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 12 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Gators. Haugh is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 20 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.