No. 15 Vanderbilt snaps a 3-game skid with an 88-56 win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 24 points and Duke Miles added 17 as No. 15 Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing skid with an 88-56 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The 32-point margin was the third-largest defeat for coach Chris Jans in his tenure at Mississippi State.

Tyler Nickel scored 13 points and Devin McGlockton 10 for Vanderbilt (17-3, 4-3 SEC).

Jayden Epps led Mississippi State (10-10, 2-6) with 14 points. After winning their first two SEC games, the Bulldogs have dropped five straight.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 34 points in the second half and shot 54% for the game. The Commodores shot 8 for 25 from 3-point range and were 10 for 11 at the foul line. Vanderbilt outscored Mississippi State 50-22 in points in the paint and never trailed.

Mississippi State shot 34% for the game and made 5 of 26 shots from distance. The Bulldogs were 11 of 17 at the foul line and had 17 turnovers.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the opening minutes. The Commodores made seven 3-pointers in the first half, outscored Mississippi State 18-4 in points off turnovers and led 51-30 at halftime.

The start time of the game was moved up due to the forecast of a winter storm in the area.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Host Kentucky on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: At LSU on Wednesday.

