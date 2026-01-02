No. 15 Texas Tech hosts Roy and Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits No. 15 Texas Tech after Anthony Roy scored 27 points in Oklahoma State’s 103-77 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 9-3 record against teams above .500.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma State scores 91.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Oklahoma State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 21 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Parsa Fallah is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Roy is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 91.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.