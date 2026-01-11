No. 15 Michigan State women rally to beat Oregon 85-81 for 8th straight win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Rashunda Jones scored 23 points, and No. 15 Michigan State rallied from a double-digit deficit in…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Rashunda Jones scored 23 points, and No. 15 Michigan State rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to beat Oregon 85-81 on Sunday for the Spartans’ eighth straight win.

Ines Sotelo scored four points and Jones made a pair of free throws in a 6-0 spurt that gave Michigan State the lead for good, 78-75, with 2:46 remaining. The Spartans trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter.

Jones finished 9-of-12 shooting that included two 3s for Michigan State (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten). Grace VanSlooten added 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kennedy Blair scored 11 points, and Emma Shumate and Jalyn Brown each had 10.

Katie Fiso scored 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting and had nine assists to lead Oregon (14-4, 2-3 Big Ten). Sofia Bell and Mia Jacobs added 18 points apiece for the Ducks. Ehis Etute chipped in with 11 points.

Oregon opened on a 10-2 run and led 31-21 at the end of the first quarter. The Ducks scored the first five points of the second to stretch the lead to 36-20, but Michigan State answered with a 24-7 run and led 44-43 at the break. Bell made four 3s for 12 points in the first half for the Ducks. Shumate scored all 10 of her points in the first half to lead the Spartans.

The then-16th ranked Spartans avenged last season’s 63-59 loss at home against the Ducks.

Up next

Oregon: At No. 14 Iowa on Thursday.

Michigan State: At home against No. 25 Nebraska on Thursday.

