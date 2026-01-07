No. 15 Michigan State visits No. 23 Washington after Howell’s 22-point performance

Michigan State Spartans (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State Spartans (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Washington hosts No. 15 Michigan State after Avery Howell scored 22 points in Washington’s 64-52 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies have gone 10-0 at home. Washington has an 11-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 3-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.5.

Washington makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Michigan State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is scoring 18.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Howell is averaging 15.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Vanslooten is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.