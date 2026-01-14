No. 15 Michigan State takes on No. 24 Nebraska after Jones’ 23-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Michigan State hosts No. 24 Nebraska after Rashunda Jones scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 85-81 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.7.

The Cornhuskers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Nebraska is 12-3 against opponents over .500.

Michigan State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Nebraska averages 26.2 more points per game (84.4) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (58.2).

The Spartans and Cornhuskers square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Britt Prince is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jessica Petrie is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.