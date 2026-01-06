No. 15 Arkansas visits Ole Miss after Pinkins’ 25-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 15 Arkansas after Patton Pinkins scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 86-70 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Rebels are 6-1 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 1-0 in conference matchups. Arkansas averages 90.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Ole Miss averages 74.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Razorbacks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is averaging 11 points and four assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and six assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.