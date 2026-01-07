No. 15 Arkansas visits Ole Miss after Acuff’s 29-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas plays Ole Miss after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 29 points in Arkansas’ 86-75 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels have gone 6-1 in home games. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 1-0 in conference matchups. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 90.2 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Razorbacks square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Rebels. Patton Pinkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meleek Thomas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Acuff is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.