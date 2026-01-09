No. 15 Arkansas visits Auburn following Hall’s 32-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces No. 15 Arkansas after Keyshawn Hall scored 32 points in Auburn’s 90-88 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Auburn averages 87.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 in SEC play. Arkansas averages 90.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Auburn scores 87.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 75.7 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 11.0 more points per game (90.5) than Auburn gives up to opponents (79.5).

The Tigers and Razorbacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 20.9 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.