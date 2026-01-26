No. 14 Virginia visits Notre Dame following Shrewsberry’s 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 5-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 5-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces No. 14 Virginia after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 68-64 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Fighting Irish are 8-3 in home games. Notre Dame averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks fifth in college basketball with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 2.8.

Notre Dame averages 72.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 68.0 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 13.7 more points per game (83.8) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (70.1).

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is averaging 14.7 points for the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

