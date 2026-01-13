No. 14 North Carolina visits Stanford after Veesaar’s 25-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina faces Stanford after Henri Veesaar scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 87-84 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal are 8-3 in home games. Stanford is 11-3 against opponents over .500.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Wilson averaging 7.7.

Stanford makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). North Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Stanford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is averaging 22.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Veesaar is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

