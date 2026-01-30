No. 14 Kansas plays No. 13 BYU following Bidunga’s 21-point showing

BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas faces No. 13 BYU after Flory Bidunga scored 21 points in Kansas’ 86-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-1 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Bidunga paces the Jayhawks with 9.0 boards.

The Cougars are 5-2 against conference opponents. BYU scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Kansas makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). BYU scores 19.4 more points per game (86.7) than Kansas gives up to opponents (67.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Dybantsa is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 88.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.