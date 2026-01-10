No. 14 Iowa visits Indiana after Ciezki’s 31-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 0-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces No. 14 Iowa after Shay Ciezki scored 31 points in Indiana’s 78-73 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 8-2 in home games. Indiana scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks fourth in college basketball with 21.4 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 3.8.

Indiana’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 23.3 points and 3.2 assists. Lenee Beaumont is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.