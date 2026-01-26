No. 14 Baylor hosts Hunter and Houston

Houston Cougars (6-13, 0-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (6-13, 0-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-3, 7-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits No. 14 Baylor after Kyndall Hunter scored 20 points in Houston’s 69-65 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 11-1 in home games. Baylor is third in the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 7.6.

The Cougars have gone 0-8 against Big 12 opponents. Houston ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Jones averaging 2.8.

Baylor averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 5.1 more points per game (61.1) than Baylor gives up (56.0).

The Bears and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is shooting 40.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Bears. Yuting Deng is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Briana Peguero is averaging eight points and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. TK Pitts is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.