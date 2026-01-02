No. 13 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Michigan State following Fears’ 21-point game

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State plays No. 13 Nebraska after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 114-97 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Cornhuskers are 9-0 in home games. Nebraska is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 2-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 6.6.

Nebraska averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Spartans meet Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kohler is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 83.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

