No. 13 Michigan State hosts Dunn and USC

USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on No. 13 Michigan State after Kara Dunn scored 29 points in USC’s 83-57 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 in home games. Michigan State scores 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 26.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 1.9.

Michigan State scores 86.6 points, 28.3 more per game than the 58.3 USC allows. USC has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.