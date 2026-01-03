No. 13 Louisville puts home win streak on the line against Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-3, 3-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-3, 3-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cardinals face Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals have gone 9-2 in home games. Louisville is third in the ACC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 5.3.

The Hokies have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Louisville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Louisville allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.4 points for the Cardinals. Skylar Jones is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Carys Baker is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Hokies. Melannie Daley is averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.