No. 13 BYU faces No. 1 Arizona following Dybantsa’s 43-point game

Arizona Wildcats (20-0, 7-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 BYU plays No. 1 Arizona after AJ Dybantsa scored 43 points in BYU’s 91-78 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in Big 12 play. Arizona leads the Big 12 scoring 89.8 points per game while shooting 51.5%.

BYU averages 86.8 points, 19.2 more per game than the 67.6 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game BYU allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koa Peat is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

